McConnell Says He And Schumer ‘Remain At An Impasse’ Over Impeachment Trial Process

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to members of the media as Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) listens after a weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon on February 5, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
December 19, 2019 7:05 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) apparently hasn’t budged from his refusal to subpoena new witnesses in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, per Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) request.

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday evening, McConnell said he and Schumer “remain at an impasse.”

“Because my friend, the Democratic leader, continues to demand a new and different set of rules for President Trump,” the Republican senator continued. “He wants to break from that unanimous bipartisan precedent and force an all-or-nothing approach.”

McConnell also indicated that he was unswayed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to delay sending over the House’s articles of impeachment to the Senate until she sees how the Senate trial process will shake out.

“Some House Democrats imply they’re withholding the articles for some kind of leverage so they can dictate the Senate process to Senators,” McConnell said. “I admit, I’m not sure what leverage there is in refraining from sending us something we do not want.”

Watch the Senate GOP leader below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
