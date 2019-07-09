Latest
McConnell Compares Himself To Obama After Report On Slave-Owning Ancestors

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
July 9, 2019 3:44 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) compared himself to former President Barack Obama on Tuesday when asked about new revelations of his ancestors’ history of owning slaves.

A reporter asked the GOP leader if his opposition to slavery reparations had changed following the news of his heritage.

“You know, I find myself once again in the same position as President Obama,” McConnell responded. “We both oppose reparations and we both are the descendants of slave owners.”

NBC News reported on Monday that two of McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owned at least 14 slaves in Alabama.

McConnell argued last month that he was against reparations because “no one currently alive was responsible for that.”

