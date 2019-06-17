Latest
McConnell Doesn't Get Why Jon Stewart's 'All Bent Out Of Shape' Over 9/11 Benefits

By
June 17, 2019 12:07 pm

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday responded to comedian Jon Stewart blaming him for letting the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund flounder in the Senate.

“We’ve never failed to address this issue and we will address it again,” McConnell said during a “Fox and Friends” interview. “I don’t know why he’s all bent out of shape, but we will take care of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.”

McConnell also shrugged off Stewart’s criticism that half the room was empty while he and the first responders were giving testimony.

“Well, that frequently happens because members have a lot of things going on at the same time,” McConnell said. “It sounds to me like he’s looking for some way to take offense.”

During an emotional testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee last week, Stewart shredded Congress for neglecting the fund largely created for the first responders of the September 11 terrorist attacks who are still suffering health problems from the event.

At one point, he mentioned a “certain someone” in the Senate who kept using the fund as a “political football.”

Stewart confirmed to Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday that he was referring to McConnell, saying that the Senate majority leader was the “white whale” of the dilemma since 2010.

“I want to make it clear that this has never been dealt with compassionately by Sen. McConnell,” Stewart said. “He has always held out until the very last minute and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming, has he even deigned to move on it.”

Watch Stewart’s full comments about McConnell below:

Watch McConnell’s response below:

