Latest
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 13: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares to address the media after the House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump on Friday, December 13, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
34 mins ago ago
House Demands Docs From DOJ On Trump-era Records Seizure Of Congress, Journos
2 hours ago ago
‘Like A Coward’: Officer Who Risked His Life On Jan. 6 Describes Snub From GOP Rep
3 hours ago ago
‘She’s Gonna Disappear’: GOP Congressional Contender Spoke About Having Opponent Killed

McConnell Immediately Dismisses Manchin Voting Compromise As ‘Equally Unacceptable’

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), joined by fellow Senate Republicans, speaks to reporters after a Republican Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 15, 2021 in Wa... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), joined by fellow Senate Republicans, speaks to reporters after a Republican Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 17, 2021 2:02 p.m.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made short work of any notion that Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) voting compromise would attract Republican support, calling it “equally unacceptable” to the original For the People Act and “totally inappropriate.” 

Flanked by eight GOP senators, McConnell held a special additional press conference on S.1, Thursday, seemingly feeling the need to hammer his criticisms in the wake of Manchin nudging a door open to intra-Democratic compromise on the bill. 

In both his remarks and a statement released around the same time, McConnell emphasized that the compromise had been endorsed by Stacey Abrams. He painted the proposal as a federal takeover of state-run elections — a “solution in search of a problem.” 

“All Republicans, I think, will oppose that as well if that were to be surfaced on the floor,” he said of Manchin’s proposed alterations to S.1. “That’s not what we anticipate the cloture motion to be on.”

Thus, Manchin’s proposals represent more of a compromise amid the Democratic Party than any involving Republicans, who have positioned themselves against federal voting safeguards. 

Before the release of his memo, Manchin had declared himself against voting legislation that lacked Republican buy-in. The new document at least indicated his policy positions, though some experts see them as a mixed bag. 

“Overall, it’s encouraging that he’s supporting this kind of stuff and discouraging that he left a lot of stuff out,” Bill Yeomans, a longtime voting rights expert at the Department of Justice and lecturer at Columbia law school, said. “There’s so much stuff here that it’s hard to make sense of without more detail — but Joe’s in the game, that’s good.” 

Even if his reforms were to be added into S.1 immediately, before next week’s vote, the bill almost certainly wouldn’t pass. With the filibuster in place and no Republican support, Democrats alone can’t vote it into law. Anti-filibuster advocates hope that the pressure to pass the bill, which Democrats have marketed as crucial to beat back the existential threat to democracy, will convince Manchin and fellow filibuster supporter Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to change or eliminate the Senate rule. 

Neither has indicated that they plan to do so, though Manchin’s memo at least heightens the chances that, if his concerns are addressed, there will be 50 votes for the bill and a stronger case against the filibuster.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: