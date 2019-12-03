Latest
Representative Devin Nunes, a Republican from California and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, arrives for an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The committee hears from nine witnesses in open hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
34 mins ago
Intel Report Shows Nunes In Touch With Giuliani During Key Parts Of Ukraine Scheme
39 mins ago
We Were ‘Required By Law’ To Turn Over Call Records To Congress, AT&T Says
45 mins ago
Abbott Withdraws Endorsement From GOPer Who Said Challengers Running Because They Are ‘Asian’

McConnell Approves Kemp’s Senate Pick That Goes Against Trump’s Wishes

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) answers questions during a press conference following a weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol on December 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. McCo... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) answers questions during a press conference following a weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol on December 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. McConnell answered a range of questions related primarily to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump, and continued funding of the federal government. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 3, 2019 4:54 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump won’t be pleased with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s response to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointing businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA).

According to a Politico report Tuesday afternoon, McConnell said that Loeffler will have the full support of the Republican establishment, despite Trump’s preference for Kemp to choose staunch presidential ally Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). Kemp’s formal announcement of Loeffler’s appointment is expected at a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

McConnell added that Loeffler would be treated as an incumbent and that the National Republican Senatorial Committee and sitting senators will “all be behind her.”

“It seems to me like the governor of Georgia made a terrific appointment,” McConnell said, according to Politico. “She will be an incumbent Republican senator. We will all be behind her. Sen. [Todd] Young has already made it clear the NRSC is going to be behind her. I’m going to be behind her, and I’m confident that someone we’re working with every day will enjoy total support from the Republican conference.”

McConnell’s remarks came a few hours after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted that Kemp announced “the funeral time and location for his political career” by appointing Loeffler instead of Collins for Georgia’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat. Gaetz’s Tuesday tweet piggybacked off of his threat to Kemp last Friday with a primary challenger in 2022 if he did not select Trump’s preferred candidate, even though Gaetz represents a completely different state.

Read Politico’s report here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: