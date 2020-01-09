McConnell Expects Impeachment Trial To Start Next Week, GOP Senators Say

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told his Republican colleagues on Thursday that he anticipates that the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin next week.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Politico McConnell had said during a lunch meeting that he expects House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to give him the articles of impeachment as early as Friday.

“Which means that we’d get started next week,” Braun said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told Politico that while it was unclear whether McConnell knew for sure when he would receive the articles, “the gut feeling is that it will come over there tomorrow and set up for a Monday start.”

However, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) cautioned that nothing has been set in stone quite yet.

“We’re all just speculating,” he told reporters.

During her weekly press conference on Thursday, Pelosi said she’ll hand over the articles “when I’m ready,” which will “probably be soon.”

Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.