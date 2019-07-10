Latest
news 2020 Elections

McConnell Challenger Amy McGrath Raises Record $2.5 Million In 24 Hours

July 10, 2019 3:17 pm

Amy McGrath, the former fighter pilot who’s running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), reportedly raised $2.5 million within the first 24 hours of her campaign launch.

The McGrath campaign said it was the most money raised for a Senate campaign in the first 24 hours, according to NBC News.

McGrath’s campaign manager, Mark Nickolas, told NBC News that more than $1 million of the haul came a mere five-and-a-half hours after she announced her campaign.

Though McConnell is currently the most unpopular senator in the country, McGrath’s campaign faces an uphill battle in the ruby-red state that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

