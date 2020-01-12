McCarthy Accuses Pelosi Of Holding Back Impeachment Articles To Sabotage Sanders

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) believes that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is holding back the articles of impeachment against President Trump to … sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT)?

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” McCarthy recalled when Democratic National Convention chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz had to resign the night before the 2016 nomination convention began, before accusing Democrats of “doing the exact same thing right now” by “cheating” Sanders.

“Remember what happened in the last nomination process where the DNC chairman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz had to resign the night before the nomination convention started because they had found out they had cheated senator Bernie Sanders from the opportunity to become the nominee?” McCarthy said. “They are doing the exact same thing right now.”

McCarthy then argued that because the Iowa caucuses are around the corner and that Sanders “is in first place” — without citing a specific poll — Democrats are out to “benefit” former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Iowa caucus is on Feb 3. Bernie Sanders is in first place. What this does is, this benefits Joe Biden,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy added that Pelosi’s move to hold back the impeachment articles “harms” Sanders “because he will be stuck in the chair.”

“This harms Sen. Sanders, who is in first place and could become their nominee, because he will be stuck in the chair, because Nancy Pelosi held the papers different than what she said to the American public why she had to move so urgently,” McCarthy said.

When asked by Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo if he thinks “it is by design” that Pelosi is “really slow-walking the impeachment trial to have those senators in the room” and whether it is “obstruction keeping Bernie Sanders at bay, clearing the decks for Joe Biden,” McCarthy responded “that is exactly what I’m saying.”

Earlier Sunday, Pelosi told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that she denied having any “second thoughts” in holding back the impeachment articles because she believes that Democrats accomplished their desire for “the public to see the need for witnesses.”

Hours after McCarthy’s interview on Fox News, Trump tweeted that Sanders is “surging in the polls” and is “looking very good against his opponents.”

Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Watch McCarthy’s remarks below: