GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy Slams Pelosi’s Impeachment Decision

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“Speaker Pelosi happens to be the speaker of this House but she does not speak for America when it comes to this issue,” McCarthy said. “She cannot decide unilaterally what happens here.”

“This election is over,” the Republican lawmaker said after complaining about Democrats’ investigations into Trump. “I realize 2016 did not turn out the way Speaker Pelosi wanted it to happen, but she cannot change the laws of this Congress. She cannot unilaterally decide we’re an impeachment inquiry.”

