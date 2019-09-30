McCarthy And McConnell Drag Dems For ‘Personal Hatred’ Of Trump

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal on Sunday afternoon, Republican leadership attacked Democrats for their “personal hatred” of Trump.

While the op-ed did not address Democrats’ impeachment inquiry directly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) condemned House Democrats for dragging their heels on authorizing the agreement and accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and others of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Some observers, and not only Republicans, suspect that Democrats simply want to deny Mr. Trump a high-profile win. Even more cynically, perhaps they agree with the far-left voices actively rooting for a recession to help their election odds in 2020. Or perhaps Washington Democrats have been so consumed by their personal hatred for this president that they can no longer recognize good policy when they see it,” they wrote. “Whatever the reason, the Democratic delaying tactics are hurting the country. If Mrs. Pelosi and House Democrats tank this trade deal because they don’t like the occupant of the White House, ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ will no longer be some Beltway curiosity. It will have drained potential prosperity from all 50 states and killed a huge number of American jobs.”

The digs at Democrats come on the heels of news that McConnell actively pressed Trump to release the transcript of his call with the president of Ukraine, the contents of which have become the center of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Read the full op-ed here.