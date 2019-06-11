Latest
28 mins ago
Facing GOP Opposition, Trump Uses Loophole To Install Hardliner Cuccinelli
2 hours ago
Here’s Everything We Know So Far About The Democratic Debates
2 hours ago
Trump Insists Pelosi’s A ‘Mess’ And Democrats Have Committed ‘Many Crimes’
news

McCarthy Holds Back Laughter When Asked If Justin Amash Should Leave GOP

By
June 11, 2019 3:20 pm

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finds Rep. Justin Amash’s (R-MI) growing fissure with his Republican colleagues amusing.

During a press conference with House Republican leadership on Tuesday, McCarthy was asked if Amash, who just stepped down from the conservative House Freedom Caucus Monday evening, should leave the Republican Party over his support for impeachment.

McCarthy smiled and looked down at the podium, appearing to hold back laughter, before launching into a impassioned diatribe against Amash for his lack of support for Republican causes.

“Justin Amash can determine his own future, but I think in a philosophical basis, he’s probably in a different place than the majority of all of us,” he said and then stepped away from reporters.

Amash was formally condemned by the Freedom Caucus in recent weeks for his Twitter thread announcing his support for impeachment against President Trump. His stance also earned him a series of attacks from the President and a primary challenger back home in Michigan.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: