McCarthy Holds Back Laughter When Asked If Justin Amash Should Leave GOP

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finds Rep. Justin Amash’s (R-MI) growing fissure with his Republican colleagues amusing.

During a press conference with House Republican leadership on Tuesday, McCarthy was asked if Amash, who just stepped down from the conservative House Freedom Caucus Monday evening, should leave the Republican Party over his support for impeachment.

McCarthy smiled and looked down at the podium, appearing to hold back laughter, before launching into a impassioned diatribe against Amash for his lack of support for Republican causes.

“Justin Amash can determine his own future, but I think in a philosophical basis, he’s probably in a different place than the majority of all of us,” he said and then stepped away from reporters.

Amash was formally condemned by the Freedom Caucus in recent weeks for his Twitter thread announcing his support for impeachment against President Trump. His stance also earned him a series of attacks from the President and a primary challenger back home in Michigan.