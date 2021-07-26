Latest
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
McCarthy Dismisses GOPers Who Don’t Buy The Big Lie As ‘Pelosi Republicans’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters before a ceremony to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the Rose Garden of the White Ho... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters before a ceremony to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. This week the House select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is to hold their first hearing. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 26, 2021 2:43 p.m.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday took aim at Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) offer to join the select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.

During a visit to the White House, McCarthy was asked about demands from House Republicans to punish Cheney and Kinzinger following their appointments to the committee.

McCarthy replied “we’ll see” before going on to say he is unsure about the last time he spoke to both of them, according to Forbes.

McCarthy then accused Cheney and Kinzinger of being “Pelosi Republicans” for joining the committee, and told reporters that Pelosi’s decision to reject two of his picks for the panel “just makes the whole committee a sham.”

Shortly after McCarthy’s digs at the two Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” Cheney told reporters that the House minority leader’s remarks are “pretty childish” and the committee is “serious business.”

Kinzinger also weighed in, according to CNN.

Although McCarthy floated the possibility of stripping Cheney and Kinzinger of their committee assignments, Pelosi can ultimately reappoint the Republican lawmakers she tapped for the panel to their assigned committees.

McCarthy’s swipes at Cheney and Kinzinger come a week after Pelosi vetoed two of McCarthy’s picks to serve on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks — Trump loyalists Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), both of whom voted to overturn the election results.

After Pelosi yanked two of his picks, McCarthy withdrew all five of his appointees and painted the move as a partisan effort that hurts the former president and the GOP ahead of next year’s midterms.

Last May, Senate Republicans deployed the filibuster to kill the measure that would have established a bipartisan and independent commission that would investigate the events of Jan. 6.

On Sunday, Pelosi announced her appointment of Kinzinger to the committee, making the Illinois Republican the second Republican to join the panel after Cheney.

Watch McCarthy’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
