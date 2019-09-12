Latest
DOJ Rejects McCabe’s Arguments That He Shouldn’t Be Charged

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2017 -- Andrew McCabe, U.S. acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, attends a press conference at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 20, 2017. The world's largest "dark market" on the Internet, AlphaBay, has been shut down, the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) said Thursday. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
September 12, 2019 2:10 pm
Lawyers for ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe learned Thursday that their pleas to the Justice Department that it not charge McCabe were unsuccessful, a source close to his legal team confirmed to TPM.

The notice to his legal team was first reported by New York Times and Bloomberg.

It’s unclear whether the DOJ has made a final decision to move forward with charges against McCabe, who has been accused of lacking candor in a DOJ Inspector General investigation into a 2016 media leak. But the Department’s rejection of McCabe closed-door appeals sets the stage for an indictment to be brought against the once acting director of FBI, who has been a target of President Trump’s smears against the Bureau.

According to USA Today, McCabe’s attorneys had asked the Justice Department’s principal deputy attorney to overrule the recommendation by federal prosecutors that charges be brought.

McCabe was fired from the FBI by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, just as he was about to become eligible for his retirement benefits. McCabe has since filed a lawsuit claiming that Trump pressured the Justice Department to oust him.

The Inspector General report bashed McCabe for not initially disclosing that he was involved in a Wall Street Journal story that confirmed the existence of a probe into the Clinton Foundation. His lawyers have pointed out that he later proactively reach out to the inspector general to correct the record.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
