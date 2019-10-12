McAleenan Out After Just Six Months As Acting DHS

Latest
By
|
October 12, 2019 10:56 am
President Donald Trump announced Friday that acting DHS Kevin McAleenan was resigning after a six-month tenure.

According to the New York Times, McAleenan had made his displeasure with the administration’s tone on immigration known, angering Trump’s allies. By the same token, he took fire from Democrats for barring immigration families from Central America in Mexico, where they were vulnerable to violence. He also helmed the department as it failed to adequately provide humane care for migrant children.

Earlier this week, McAleenan was forced to leave the stage during a speech at Georgetown Law School when protestors bearing signs reading “stand with immigrants” chanted until he walked off.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
