McAleenan Out After Just Six Months As Acting DHS

President Donald Trump announced Friday that acting DHS Kevin McAleenan was resigning after a six-month tenure.

….Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

According to the New York Times, McAleenan had made his displeasure with the administration’s tone on immigration known, angering Trump’s allies. By the same token, he took fire from Democrats for barring immigration families from Central America in Mexico, where they were vulnerable to violence. He also helmed the department as it failed to adequately provide humane care for migrant children.

Earlier this week, McAleenan was forced to leave the stage during a speech at Georgetown Law School when protestors bearing signs reading “stand with immigrants” chanted until he walked off.