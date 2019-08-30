Ex-Aide Will Publish Book On Mattis Efforts To Slow Roll Trump’s Worst Policies

A former top adviser to ex-Defense Secretary James Mattis is publishing a new book in October that will divulge some of Mattis’ efforts to slow roll President Trump’s most “controversial” policies, NBC News reported.

NBC obtained the press release for the forthcoming book, which was described as a “sometimes shocking” account of the “complicated relationship” between Trump and Mattis. The book is penned by Mattis’s former communications director, the retired Navy Cmdr. Guy “Bus” Snodgrass. “Holding the Line: Inside the Pentagon with General Mattis” will be published in October.

Snodgrass served as Mattis’ communications director for 17 months of the General’s two-year tenure with the Trump administration. Mattis resigned in December over his opposition to Trump’s announcement that he would withdrawal all U.S. troops from Syria, which he never actually did.

According to NBC, the press release says the book will offer a “fly-on-the-wall view of Mattis” during key events, such as “learning about major policy decision via Twitter, rather than from the White House” and how Mattis “slow-rolled some of Trump’s most controversial measures, with no intention of following through.”