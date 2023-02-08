Latest
18 mins ago
Trump Kicks Off His 2024 Battle Against DeSantis With A Grooming Allegation
7 hours ago
Cajoling Biden To Negotiate With Hostage-Taking Republicans Is Latest Bad Take On Looming Debt Default
14 hours ago
Biden Uses Republican Heckling To Publicly Strong-Arm Them Into Dropping Demands For Medicare, Social Security Cuts

Matt Gaetz Quietly Named To House GOP’s New Sham Subcommittee

US Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2023. - Kevin McCarthy lost out in the 14th round of votin... US Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2023. - Kevin McCarthy lost out in the 14th round of voting in the race to be the next speaker of the US House of Representatives late Friday, amid extraordinary scenes of acrimonious Republican infighting. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 8, 2023 11:19 a.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The new House subcommittee focused on the “weaponization” of the federal government is filling out its roster which, as reporters unearthed Tuesday, now includes Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Gaetz was quietly appointed to the panel by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), whose speakership he very publicly attempted to block  mere weeks ago. The Republican hardliner will replace Rep. Chip Roy, who also held his vote for McCarthy hostage in early January.

Roy has been reassigned to the House Budget Committee, alongside serving on the House Rules Committee and House Judiciary Committee, and he reportedly asked for the change because his portfolio is demanding and he has a young family at home.

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government was established on Jan. 10 with a 221-211 party line vote. The panel, set to hold the first of what will likely be many sham hearings on Thursday, will “investigate how the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security” and other federal agencies exchange information with different sectors to “facilitate action against American citizens.” At least, that is how House GOP leadership describes it. 

Modeled after the Church Committee of 1975, the new committee says that its aim is to root out governmental abuses the way its predecessor exposed MKUltra. What it’ll actually do is spin panic-inducing headlines from Fox News into frivolous investigations that go nowhere. The subcommittee is the brainchild of the Freedom Caucus, with whom McCarthy struggled to curry favor during his prolonged run for the speakership, and it’s been granted wide-ranging powers to investigate basically anything and anyone they want. 

In a floor speech when the panel was created, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to get ahead of impending criticism by arguing that the goal of the committee wasn’t to pursue vendettas against officials who’d been investigating the January 6th insurrection or Trump’s various schemes. It’s a rich line from the Ohio Republican, who is himself conflicted by his role in various election subversion efforts, including having repeated communications with Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 attack.  

Gaetz has plenty of reason to want to investigate the investigators: The Florida Republican is one of several members of Congress who requested a “preemptive pardon” from President Trump in December 2020 tied to his defense of the then-president’s efforts to overturn the election.

The Jan. 6 committee later revealed that Gaetz’s pardon requests also included an ask for a pardon as “broad as you can describe,” former White House attorney Eric Herschmann told the committee. Gaetz was under FBI investigation for underage sex trafficking, but ultimately didn’t face charges.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kaila Philo is an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo. Previously, she was the Government and Political Institutions Reporter at Grid News and the Justice Department correspondent for Courthouse News Service. Her work on politics and the justice system has also appeared in Politico, VIce News, and The Atlantic.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: