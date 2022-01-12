Latest
24 mins ago ago
Fauci Reiterates Omicron Will Infect Most. But That Doesn’t Necessarily Mean More Illness.
2 hours ago ago
Neo-Nazi Leader Slapped With 7-Year Sentence For Threatening Journos And Anti-Semitism Group
4 hours ago ago
Trump Takes A Not-So-Subtle Shot At ‘Gutless’ GOPers Who Won’t Say Whether They Got Boosters

NBC: Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifying In Front Of Grand Jury In Trafficking Probe

UNITED STATES - JULY 1: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,attends the House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in Longworth Building on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) attends the House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on July 1, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
January 12, 2022 1:53 p.m.

The federal probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is reportedly being investigated to determine whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, has reached a key development, according to two new reports.

Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend, who was reportedly dating the congressman during the time period when the relationship may have occurred, appeared in front of a federal grand jury at the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

CNN confirmed shortly after NBC’s report dropped that the former girlfriend was seen entering the courthouse with her lawyer. CNN had previously reported in May that the ex-girlfriend — who news outlets have not publicly identified for privacy reasons — had agreed to cooperate with investigators.

It has been reported over the past year that in addition to looking at whether Gaetz had sex with the teen, the Justice Department is also investigating whether he paid for underaged women to travel across state lines and for women to have sex with him overseas. Gaetz is also reportedly being scrutinized for obstruction of justice in connection with a call he had with the ex-girlfriend, according to NBC News.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: