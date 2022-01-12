NBC: Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifying In Front Of Grand Jury In Trafficking Probe

The federal probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is reportedly being investigated to determine whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, has reached a key development , according to two new reports.

Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend, who was reportedly dating the congressman during the time period when the relationship may have occurred, appeared in front of a federal grand jury at the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

CNN confirmed shortly after NBC’s report dropped that the former girlfriend was seen entering the courthouse with her lawyer. CNN had previously reported in May that the ex-girlfriend — who news outlets have not publicly identified for privacy reasons — had agreed to cooperate with investigators.

It has been reported over the past year that in addition to looking at whether Gaetz had sex with the teen, the Justice Department is also investigating whether he paid for underaged women to travel across state lines and for women to have sex with him overseas. Gaetz is also reportedly being scrutinized for obstruction of justice in connection with a call he had with the ex-girlfriend, according to NBC News.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged.