Kentucky Rap Legend Gov. Matt Bevin Drops Diss Track On Sen. Tim Kaine

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is out with a new rap, and to be honest the video is all over the map.

Bevin (R), who’s running for reelection in the state’s 2019 gubernatorial race, posted a campaign video on Wednesday ripping his Democratic challenger, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

According to Bevin, Bashear had Kaine send out letters to help him with his campaign’s fundraising efforts.

This prompted Bevin to respond … in rhyme.

“Tim Kaine? Are you serious? You think the voters of Kentucky are delirious?” the governor sort-of rapped.

“Tim Kaine, if you remember, in October or maybe in September, a couple of years past tense he debated with our man, Mike Pence,” he continued. “Well, he may tell you he debated, but he got obliterated. Dominated. Annihilated. All his weak ideas eviscerated.”

There’s more, but just see it yourself:

Which side will you be on in 2019? https://t.co/gMO6WEjWhv — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) July 3, 2019

How did Beshear’s campaign respond to this devastating burn?

“Once again Matt Bevin has embarrassed both himself and Kentucky,” Beshear campaign manager Eric Hyers said in a statement.