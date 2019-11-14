Latest
13 mins ago
Lawyer Has To Clarify Giuliani Joke About Getting Thrown Under The Bus By Trump
1 hour ago
Zelensky Nearly Announced The Investigations Trump Wanted — Then Everything Changed
1 hour ago
Not Exactly A Ringing Endorsement: Sessions Says Trump ‘Won’t Attack’ Him In Senate Race

Bevin Concedes Election: ‘We’re Going To Have A Change In Governorship’

Outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin (R)(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
November 14, 2019 3:26 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) finally conceded to Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear Thursday in the race for governor, though he still alluded to some irregularities in the election.

“We know of some things, but not enough to cause us to think there’s going to be meaningful change,” he said.

He also belly-ached about some absentee ballots being counted improperly, though added that it’s not “significant” enough of a number to change the outcome of the election. He provided no evidence to support the claim.

Bevin asserted that he would not contest the election, a possibility he floated in the immediate aftermath of Beshear’s upset victory. Instead, Bevin ultimately opted for a recanvass, a much more routine procedure where counties double check their vote tallies.

Beshear reacted on Twitter:

The writing was on the wall for Bevin’s concession, with other prominent Kentucky Republicans going on the record with their desire for him to face the music if the recanvass didn’t change the result.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted that the state would have a “different governor” after the process and state Senate Majority Leader Robert Stivers advised him to “call it quits.”

President Donald Trump’s last-minute push in the state was not enough to get Bevin over the finish line, though he and his camp argued that the President’s endorsement is the only thing that got Bevin so close.

Watch Bevin’s concession here via the Lexington Herald-Leader:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: