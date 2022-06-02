Big Lie Champion Mastriano Begins Cooperating With Jan. 6 Panel

GOP Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate and state senator Doug Mastriano, a Big Lie guy who organized a bus trip to the Trump rally that preceded the Capitol attack, has been complying with the House Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena.

Mastriano’s attorney, Tim Parlatore, sent the committee a letter on Tuesday containing files of documents the panel had requested in its subpoena, which sought information about Mastriano’s presence at the rally and his role in the MAGA plot to replace Joe Biden’s electors in Pennsylvania and other swing states with fake Trump electors.

Parlatore noted in the letter, which was first obtained by Politico, that the committee had told Mastriano in the subpoena that it wasn’t seeking information related to the “official actions” he took as an elected lawmaker.

As such, most of the records Mastriano turned over on Tuesday were screenshots of publicly available social media posts.

However, the document dump also included receipts of the buses Mastriano had chartered to take fellow Trump supporters to the big rally in D.C. The receipts show the Republican shelled out $3,354 in total to Wolf Bus Lines for the services.

Mastriano has also agreed to do a voluntary interview with the panel, Parlatore told Politico.

“Sen. Mastriano has nothing to hide and has provided all responsive documents and will be sitting for a voluntary interview as the committee has agreed to forego a formal deposition for him,” the lawyer said.

Mastriano turned over the documents two weeks after winning the Republican primary for Pennsylvania governor in a landslide. Endorsed by Trump, the far-right senator has openly suggested that as governor, he would reject future election results if he so chose.

“I get to appoint the secretary of state, who is delegated from me the power to make the corrections to elections, the voting logs and everything. I could decertify every machine in the state with the stroke of a pen,” the candidate bragged in March.

Read Parlatore’s letter to the committee below: