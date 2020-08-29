Mary Trump Condemns RNC, Says Trump Will ‘Use Anybody For His Own Purposes’

Mary Trump who authored a bestselling book that featured a stinging critique about her uncle, President Donald Trump, rebuked the President’s abuse of office for his own political objectives, condemning the Republican National Convention that wrapped late Thursday as “a law-breaking enterprise.”

“He co-opted or the Republican National Committee co-opted the people’s house for their own political benefit,” Mary Trump told Politico in an interview that was published early Saturday.

Trump’s niece described the four-day affair which featured speeches and appearances from many of her own relatives “disturbing.”

Mary Trump called Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump’s speeches “hateful” and “mendacious,” respectively.

Trump’s niece’s comments follow her release of a series of new secret audio recordings with the President’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry on Friday who can be heard calling Ivanka Trump, the President’s daughter and adviser a “mini-Donald.”

While Ivanka Trump defended her father’s style in her remarks at the RNC Thursday, saying that he has challenged norms in Washington, it is notable that the establishment Republicans from which Ivanka says her father diverges, were largely unseen at the RNC.

While there were a great many Trumps and Trump allies, the party’s convention saw a marked separation between the “old guard” and the newer Trump establishment.

Former Republican presidents, vice presidents and former cabinet members were not given a place at the podium — but in their opposition to Trump appear to have little desire to speak on his behalf. (A good number have even publicly stated support for his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.)

Mary Trump told Politico that she found it particularly alarming that “almost every single participant” of Trump’s new brand in Washington featured at the convention was “willing to lie, and knew they were lying, and didn’t care that pretty much everything they said was a lie.”

The deceit Trump’s niece describes was evident in the manner by which many of Trump’s associates painted a rosy picture of the President’s widely criticized response to the coronavirus pandemic. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow even talked about the pandemic in the past tense.

Individuals featured in at least two of the video clips that featured prominently during the convention have also said they were misled or did not know that footage lifted from interviews about public housing or in a naturalization ceremony taking place at the White House would be used as a prop to score a more diverse range of supporters during the RNC.

When asked what she wants voters to know about her uncle as the November election approaches, Mary Trump said simply, “that he cares about nobody but himself. ”

She said that her uncle “has no loyalty to anybody. And that he will use anybody for his own purposes and lie to them about his motives.”