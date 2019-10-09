Latest
1 hour ago
CBS Publishes Version Of Whistleblower’s Memo About Ukraine Call
3 hours ago
Biden Finally Embraces Trump Impeachment Inquiry
3 hours ago
Trump Complains About The Intel Inspector General He Himself Appointed

Sen. Martha McSally Now Striking A Softer Tone On Impeachment Inquiry

UNITED STATES - JULY 30: Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speak in support of Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, who has been accused of sexual assault, during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. McSally has said that she was raped while serving in the Air Force. Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser, who has accused Hyten of sexual assault, attended the hearing. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks in support of Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, who has been accused of sexual assault, during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to be vice chairman of the Joint C... Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks in support of Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, who has been accused of sexual assault, during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on July 30, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) MORE LESS
By
|
October 9, 2019 4:46 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) gave a noticeably less harsh assessment of the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Wednesday than she’d previously expressed.

During an appearance on the local NBC-affiliated 12 News morning show, McSally accused House Democratic leaders of handling the inquiry in a partisan manner — but wouldn’t say outright if she agreed with the White House’s claim that Democrats’ case for impeachment doesn’t have any merit.

“This a serious matter, like I’ve said, and I think we’ve seen some partisan dynamics going on,” she said. “And I think as Americans, none of us should be throwing around the ‘I-word’ as if it’s a joke.”

The Republican senator emphasized the need for bipartisanship in the impeachment process.

“I think people want us to take a serious look at this and not have it be just partisan bickering going on,” McSally said. “People are tired of that, as am I.”

Her comments strike a softer tone on the impeachment inquiry, which she had previously slammed as a “total distraction” and a politically disastrous “kamikaze mission” for the Democrats.

“Literally they are on a path to re-elect the President, keep the Senate majority [Republican] and possibly flip the House,” McSally told Politico in September. “It’s a total distraction.”

McSally is running for reelection in what political analysts consider to be a toss-up race against Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, who has out-raised McSally three quarters in a row.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: