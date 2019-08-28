Sen. Martha McSally Gets New GOP Primary Challenger

An Arizona businessman announced his campaign on Wednesday to challenge Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) in the 2020 GOP primaries.

Local ABC News affiliate ABC 15 interviewed Daniel McCarthy Wednesday, during which he told the news outlet his plans to run against McSally.

McSally was appointed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducky (R) in 2018 after interim Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) stepped down. Her appointment came after she lost the 2018 race against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Her new challenger, McCarthy, is the co-founder of The Original Makeup Eraser, a company that produces makeup-removing cloth.