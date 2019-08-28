Latest
31 mins ago
CNN: White House Is Starting To Have Second Thoughts About Doral G7 Plans
31 mins ago
Failed Border Vigilante, Amateur Gunsmith Gets 75 Months In Federal Prison
1 hour ago
Trump Admin Abruptly Changes Policy Protecting Ill Migrants From Deportation
news 2020 Elections

Sen. Martha McSally Gets New GOP Primary Challenger

on April 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
August 28, 2019 2:22 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

An Arizona businessman announced his campaign on Wednesday to challenge Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) in the 2020 GOP primaries.

Local ABC News affiliate ABC 15 interviewed Daniel McCarthy Wednesday, during which he told the news outlet his plans to run against McSally.

McSally was appointed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducky (R) in 2018 after interim Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) stepped down. Her appointment came after she lost the 2018 race against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Her new challenger, McCarthy, is the co-founder of The Original Makeup Eraser, a company that produces makeup-removing cloth.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: