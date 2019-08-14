Latest
McSally Proposes Bill To Make Domestic Terrorism A Federal Crime

Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), speaks at the 2019 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 25, 2019. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
August 14, 2019 10:53 am
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) has put forth a bill that would make acts of domestic terrorism federal crimes.

According to CBS News, domestic terrorism is currently defined in U.S. law, but not named as one specific crime, so terrorists can get a range of charges and punishments.

“The absence of a federal domestic terrorism crime makes it more difficult to track acts of domestic terror and reduces uniformity in charging and sentencing,” McSally told CBS.

The bill includes a requirement of an annual report to assess the national climate and threats of future terrorism.

The legislation comes on the heels of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, both of which were carried out by U.S. citizens.

Another lawmaker, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to form a task force on domestic terrorism in response to those shootings, per ABC News. 

