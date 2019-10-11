Warren Has A Quick Comeback When Asked About People Who Oppose Marriage Equality

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stood out in CNN’s “Equality Town Hall” Thursday night with a line on marriage equality.
Asked by an audience member how she would respond to an “old fashioned” supporter who opposes marriage except between “one man and one woman,” Warren quipped, “I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that.”
“And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman!’” the presidential contender said. “I’m cool with that.”
She added, after some applause from the Los Angeles crowd: “Assuming you can find one.”