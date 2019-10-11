Warren Has A Quick Comeback When Asked About People Who Oppose Marriage Equality

Latest
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally at the Target Center on October 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The rally follows a week of a contentious back and forth between President Trump and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
By
|
October 11, 2019 10:08 am
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stood out in CNN’s “Equality Town Hall” Thursday night with a line on marriage equality.

Asked by an audience member how she would respond to an “old fashioned” supporter who opposes marriage except between “one man and one woman,” Warren quipped, “I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that.”

“And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman!’” the presidential contender said. “I’m cool with that.”

She added, after some applause from the Los Angeles crowd: “Assuming you can find one.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
