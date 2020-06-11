Latest
7 mins ago
COVID-19 Survivor Receives Double Lung Transplant
on October 1, 2016 in Tysons Corner, Virginia.
51 mins ago
REPORT: Voter Registration Has Plummeted With The COVID-19 Outbreak
1 hour ago
Trump Approves Sanctions Against ICC Workers Who Investigate US Troop

Milley Apologizes For Accompanying Trump On Walk Ahead Of Church Photo-Op

President Donald Trump walks with Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley, and others from the White House to visit St. John's Church on... President Donald Trump walks with Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley, and others from the White House to visit St. John's Church on June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. MORE LESS
By
|
June 11, 2020 10:37 a.m.

Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Thursday expressed remorse for accompanying President Trump’s walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church with the President ahead of his surprise photo-op last week.

In pre-recorded remarks to a National Defense University commencement ceremony released on Thursday morning, Milley acknowledged the “national debate” that ensued following his appearance with Trump and other administration officials at Lafayette Park, the site where federal police forcibly removed peaceful protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“As senior leaders, everything you do will be closely watched. And I am not immune,” Milley said. “As many of you saw, the result of the photograph of me at Lafayette Square last week. That sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society.”

Milley said that he “should not have been there” and that his presence “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

“As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it,” Milley said.

Milley’s remarks mark his first direct response to the backlash that ensued after Trump’s surprise church photo-op, which featured the President awkwardly holding a Bible in front of the church while standing alongside several members of his administration. The photo-op was staged shortly after Trump demanded that governors “dominate protesters” by activating the National Guard to quell the violence that has broken out during recent protests.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper — who also accompanied the President on the walk over to the church and broke from the President’s threat to invoke the Insurrection Act — told reporters at the Pentagon last week that he was “not aware” of the photo-op prior to when it occurred and that he tried “to stay out of situations that may appear political, which he claimed he is “sometimes successful” at doing.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30