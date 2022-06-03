MTG Argues That Christian Nationalism Is A Great Thing That Will Save America

Why bother hiding it anymore?

“If Christian nationalism is something to be scared of, they’re lying to you, and they’re lying to you on purpose,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said during one of her “MTG Live” video streams on Thursday.

Greene argued that Christian nationalism, a far-right movement that seeks to have the government impose conservative Christianity on secular society in its policies and laws, is the solution to the country’s problems.

“If we’re going to label it ‘Christian nationalism,’ this movement will actually be the movement that stops the school shootings,” she claimed. “This will be the movement that stops the crime in our streets. This will be the movement that stops the sexual immorality.”

Greene also sought to reassure her supporters, apropos of nothing, that they aren’t domestic terrorists.

“While the media’s going to lie about you and label it ‘Christian nationalism’ – and they’re probably going to call it ‘domestic terrorism’ – I’m gonna tell you right now: They’re the liars,” the GOP lawmaker said.

“And if anybody’s a domestic terrorist, it’s the radical left. They’re the domestic terrorists,” she added.

Greene’s full-throated defense of Christian nationalism marks a growing trend of the GOP embracing the extremist ideology in the name of “patriotism.”

Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who successfully won his primary last month, has become the face of the Christian nationalist movement in mainstream politics, declaring during a campaign event that “in November, we’re going to take our state back. My God will make it so.”

Christian nationalism played a major role in ex-President Donald Trump’s Big Lie crusade and the resulting Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which Greene and Mastriano helped incite by spreading Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. In Mastriano’s case, he was actually outside the Capitol as it was being ransacked by fellow Trump supporters.

Greene was also involved in MAGAland’s efforts to keep Trump in power; it was revealed last month that she texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows days after the Capitol attack suggesting that Trump declare martial law.