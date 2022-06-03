Latest
3 mins ago ago
Indicted Peter Navarro Wails, Gnashes Teeth At First Court Appearance
39 mins ago ago
Fetterman Releases New Information On Heart Condition After Suffering Stroke On Campaign Trail
2 hours ago ago
Warnings To Pence About Jan. 6 Included Another Trumpian Quid Pro Quo

MTG Argues That Christian Nationalism Is A Great Thing That Will Save America

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a congressional medallion and a necklace with a cross during a press conference on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2021. (ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 3, 2022 1:55 p.m.

Why bother hiding it anymore?

“If Christian nationalism is something to be scared of, they’re lying to you, and they’re lying to you on purpose,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said during one of her “MTG Live” video streams on Thursday.

Greene argued that Christian nationalism, a far-right movement that seeks to have the government impose conservative Christianity on secular society in its policies and laws, is the solution to the country’s problems.

“If we’re going to label it ‘Christian nationalism,’ this movement will actually be the movement that stops the school shootings,” she claimed. “This will be the movement that stops the crime in our streets. This will be the movement that stops the sexual immorality.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Greene also sought to reassure her supporters, apropos of nothing, that they aren’t domestic terrorists.

“While the media’s going to lie about you and label it ‘Christian nationalism’ – and they’re probably going to call it ‘domestic terrorism’ – I’m gonna tell you right now: They’re the liars,” the GOP lawmaker said.

“And if anybody’s a domestic terrorist, it’s the radical left. They’re the domestic terrorists,” she added.

Greene’s full-throated defense of Christian nationalism marks a growing trend of the GOP embracing the extremist ideology in the name of “patriotism.”

Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who successfully won his primary last month, has become the face of the Christian nationalist movement in mainstream politics, declaring during a campaign event that “in November, we’re going to take our state back. My God will make it so.”

Christian nationalism played a major role in ex-President Donald Trump’s Big Lie crusade and the resulting Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which Greene and Mastriano helped incite by spreading Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. In Mastriano’s case, he was actually outside the Capitol as it was being ransacked by fellow Trump supporters.

Greene was also involved in MAGAland’s efforts to keep Trump in power; it was revealed last month that she texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows days after the Capitol attack suggesting that Trump declare martial law.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: