Marjorie Greene Says She Was Invited To The WH For Trump’s Acceptance Speech

Marjorie Greene, a QAnon supporter who is likely headed to Congress this fall, tweeted Tuesday that she had been invited to the White House for President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention acceptance speech.

I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House. I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win.#gapol #sass pic.twitter.com/ADBTkXeEyH — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 25, 2020

The RNC, Trump’s campaign and the White House did not immediately confirm the invite.

Trump has made no secret of his affection for Greene, who alongside her extreme QAnon beliefs also has made racist, anti-semitic and Islamophobic comments on her social media platforms.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” he tweeted when she won the Republican runoff in Georgia’s deep-red 14th district. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

The invite could put other Republicans in a tough spot. Just last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) condemned the conspiracy theory and its followers on Fox News.

“Let me be very clear,” McCarthy said Thursday night. “There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party. I do not support it.”

The disavowal came after he said that he was “looking forward” to Greene’s almost inevitable win in her solidly Republican district in November, and chose not to significantly boost her also-very-right-wing primary opponent.

Some other Republicans have also been washing their hands of their conspiracy-minded peers.

On Tuesday, outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) cosponsored a resolution denouncing QAnon and the acts of violence it has inspired.

“QAnon and the conspiracy theories it promotes are a danger and a threat that has no place in our country’s politics,” he tweeted. “I condemn this movement and urge all Americans to join me in taking this step to exclude them and other extreme conspiracy theories from the national discourse.”

Trump, however, has consistently expressed a winking fondness for QAnon acolytes, who believe that he is a Messianic figure struggling against a cabal of Satanist and pedophilic Democrats and pop culture figures who are trying to take down his administration.

“I don’t know much about the movement, other than I understand they like me very much. Which I appreciate. But I don’t know much about the movement,” Trump said last week at a press conference, adding that they “love our country.”