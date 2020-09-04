Latest
36 mins ago
Biden Slams Trump’s Obsession With Conspiracy Theories: ‘What In God’s Name Are We Doing?’
WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers a speech as he accepts his party’s presidential nomination at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on the final day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The former vice president’s highly anticipated remarks cap a very unconventional four-day virtual convention with the biggest speech of his lengthy political career. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
1 hour ago
‘Disgusting!’: A Fiery Biden Tears Into Trump Over ‘Losers’ Remarks About Troops, McCain
2 hours ago
Is Your State Ready For The Pandemic Election? A Look At AZ, FL, NH, SC And VA

Trump-Endorsed QAnon Candidate Shows Off Gun, Encourages ‘Offense’ Against ‘The Squad’

Marjorie Greene, courtesy Facebook.
By
|
September 4, 2020 3:14 p.m.

GOP House candidate and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) on Friday defended a threatening photo she posted to Facebook a day before that shows her with a gun and suggested she wanted to “go on the offense” seemingly against three Democratic congresswomen.

“Nothing scares the radical left more than a free thinking, gun-toting, conservative woman,” Greene wrote in a tweet Friday.

The widely-criticized and now-removed photo had featured the congressional hopeful wielding an AR-15 in a doctored picture standing beside Democratic “Squad” members Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN).

“Hate American leftists,” Greene wrote.

Captioned above the photo Greene had reportedly written that America needed “strong conservative Christians” to “go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart.”

Hate America leftists want to take this country down … Politicians have failed this country. I’m tired of seeing…

Posted by Marjorie Taylor Greene for Congress on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Omar said the GOP candidate’s photo was “incitement” and demanded Facebook remove what she said was “violent provocation.”

“Posting a photo with an assault rifle next to the faces of three women of color is not advertising. It’s incitement,” Omar tweeted.”There are already death threats in response to this post. Facebook should remove this violent provocation.”

In a series of tweets following the incident, Greene dialed up her attack, saying she would raffle off the weapon to supporters who donated to her campaign. 

Greene’s campaign told Forbes that anyone who took issue with the graphic is “paranoid and ridiculous.” 

The FBI has labeled QAnon as a potential domestic terrorist threat. Greene is among a cohort of supporters that Trump has repeatedly praised. The President congratulated Greene on her GOP primary win last month, calling her “a future Republican star.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) taking the apparent call-to-arms as a provocation, separately called on Republicans on Twitter to “immediately condemn this dangerous threat of violence against Democratic Congresswomen.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30