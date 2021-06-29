Latest
3 hours ago ago
Morning Memo: Pelosi Takes Things Into Her Own Hands
16 hours ago ago
Trump Holds Onto Grudge Against McConnell For Urging Barr To Call Out Falsehoods
18 hours ago ago
New Resolution Reveals Shape And Power Of Jan. 6 Select Committee

The Committee-less Marjorie Greene Has A Jan. 6 Appointee Suggestion: Herself

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), speaks at a press conference on the border crisis on Capitol Hill on June 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Republican lawmakers voted against a bill the House ... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), speaks at a press conference on the border crisis on Capitol Hill on June 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Republican lawmakers voted against a bill the House passed on Tuesday awarding all law enforcement officers the highest congressional honor for their work during the January 6 Capitol riot. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 29, 2021 11:16 a.m.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is angling to get herself a new gig after being stripped from all of her committees for threatening Democrats in social media posts: the January 6 select committee. 

“I have time on my hands, right?” she told Newsmax. “I don’t have any committee assignments, so I think it’s the perfect thing to happen.”

She added that she’d like to be on the committee to ensure that it doesn’t become a “witch hunt against Trump supporters,” and to find out who killed Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was fatally shot by police as she tried to climb through a window to the House chamber. 

Per the resolution released Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has the final say on all 13 committee appointees, though she’ll consult with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for five of them. 

A senior Democratic aide confirmed to TPM that Pelosi is reserving the right to reject any of McCarthy’s selections. 

“The language for the Benghazi select committee was the same,” the aide said, adding: “McCarthy is not going to name MTG.”

As the House prepares to vote on the committee bill this week, Republicans are, predictably, orienting themselves against it. Most Republicans in both chambers voted against the independent commission, which called for evenly-split appointees by party, and required bipartisan cooperation to issue subpoenas. The select committee will be dominated by Pelosi’s picks with unilateral subpoena power for the chair, all but guaranteeing Republican opposition. 

Even Rep. John Katko (R-NY), one of the authors of the bill outlining the bipartisan commission, has already come out swinging against the select committee.

“It would be a turbo-charged partisan exercise, not an honest fact-finding body that the American people and Capitol Police deserve,” he said in a statement. “For those reasons, I will not support its creation when voted upon. Recognizing the deeply disappointing departure this represents from a truly bipartisan solution, I have a hard time envisioning a scenario where I would participate, if asked.”

Pelosi is reportedly considering choosing a Republican herself for the committee — obvious picks like Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) have not ruled out serving if asked. 

The resolution does not list a due date for the committee’s final report, meaning that its investigation may spill into the 2022 midterm campaign season — a prospect Republicans have fretted about. 

The House is planning to vote on the committee this week, and the legislation will likely pass largely on party lines. When the House voted on the independent commission, 35 Republicans broke with McCarthy in voting to pass the bill. No such jailbreak is expected this time. 

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: