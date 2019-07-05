Marianne Williamson Photoshops Herself Into Portrait With Dem Women Candidates

It’s no problem for spiritual adviser and author Marianne Williamson that Vogue left her out of a portrait of all of the other five female candidates running for president. She knows how to use photoshop.

After Vogue published an article that included all five of the female members of Congress who hope to clinch the Democratic primary nomination, Williamson posted a screenshot of the photo on her personal Instagram, calling out the media for excluding her from the article.

On Thursday, Williamson posted the photo again, but this time with her face photoshopped into the background of the picture, with her portrait hanging up on the wall behind the women.

“Other generations have done what they were called to do, and now it’s our generation’s time to do what we are called to do,” she wrote on Instagram. “The American revolution is an ongoing process, a continuous journey Into more and more expanded realms of possibility for everyone. It’s amazing when you dust off certain phases and reclaim them for their modern relevance. ‘Let freedom ring’ is not just a cliche after all.”