Latest
5 hours ago
DOJ Is Still Looking For ‘New’ Reason To Add Citizenship Question To Census
on April 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
7 hours ago
Judge In Trump Tax Return Case Has Sided With Trump Admin Before
8 hours ago
Trump Stays Mum On Why Pence Abruptly Canceled NH Event
news

Marianne Williamson Photoshops Herself Into Portrait With Dem Women Candidates

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
July 5, 2019 2:36 pm

It’s no problem for spiritual adviser and author Marianne Williamson that Vogue left her out of a portrait of all of the other five female candidates running for president. She knows how to use photoshop.

After Vogue published an article that included all five of the female members of Congress who hope to clinch the Democratic primary nomination, Williamson posted a screenshot of the photo on her personal Instagram, calling out the media for excluding her from the article.

On Thursday, Williamson posted the photo again, but this time with her face photoshopped into the background of the picture, with her portrait hanging up on the wall behind the women.

“Other generations have done what they were called to do, and now it’s our generation’s time to do what we are called to do,” she wrote on Instagram. “The American revolution is an ongoing process, a continuous journey Into more and more expanded realms of possibility for everyone. It’s amazing when you dust off certain phases and reclaim them for their modern relevance. ‘Let freedom ring’ is not just a cliche after all.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: