news 2020 Elections

Marianne Williamson Is NOT An Anti-Vaxxer Cult Leader, OK?

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 23, 2019 1:14 pm

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson insisted on Tuesday that she isn’t a cult leader, nor does she oppose vaccines. After all, she quotes Albert Einstein a lot!

“I am not a cult leader,” Williamson, a New Age author and wellness guru, tweeted. “I am not anti-science (that one is almost funny, given how much I quote Einstein). And I am not an anti-vaxxer.”

“Hoping that if I repeat it 3 to 4 times a day I might penetrate the field of lies created to keep some people out of the conversation,” she continued.

According to NBC News reporter Julia Jester, Williamson told her supporters last week that mandatory vaccines are “Orwellian” and that the debate over vaccines is “no different” than debates over abortion access.

“The U.S. government doesn’t tell any citizen, in my book, what they have to do with their body or their child,” Williamson reportedly said.

She later tweeted that “many vaccines are important” but “I also understand some of the skepticism that abounds today about drugs which are rushed to marked by Big Pharma.”

Williamson has also expressed doubt about depression diagnoses, claiming that doctors “who aren’t even mental health professionals” dole out anti-depressants “many times when people are simply SAD.”

It doesn’t stop there. Williamson’s bizarre stances on health and wellness is a…rich tapestry.

