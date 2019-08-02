Manhattan DA Subpoenas Trump Org As Part Of Probe Of Stormy Daniels Hush Payment

Latest
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images North America
August 2, 2019 8:05 am
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office subpoenaed the Trump Organization on Thursday for information related to hush money payments made to a porn actress and a Playboy model during the 2016 presidential election, The New York Times reported.

According to people briefed on the matter who spoke to the Times, state prosecutors in Manhattan requested documents related to the $130,000 payment that ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with President Trump. The district attorney’s office is reportedly interested in probing whether any senior Trump Organization officials falsified business records relevant to the payment.

Cohen is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for violating campaign finance laws with the payment and various other financial crimes.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance also subpoenaed the American Media Inc. on Thursday, which publishes the National Enquirer, the tabloid that was involved in keep Playboy model Karen McDougal quiet about her alleged relationship with then-citizen Trump.

Trump Organization lawyer Marc Mukasey told the Times that the subpoena was just another “political hit job.”

“It’s just harassment of the president, his family and his business, using subpoenas as weapons. We will respond as appropriate,” he told the Times.

Read the full report here.  

