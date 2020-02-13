In Classic Style, Manchin Professes That He Might Endorse Trump’s Reelection

Latest
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), perpetually one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the Senate, made a typical conciliatory gesture to the Republicans in his home state by saying that he might endorse President Donald Trump’s reelection effort.

According to Politico, Manchin even professed hope — against all evidence — that Trump will become a “uniter,” since “everybody can change.”

During the impeachment conviction vote, Manchin robbed Republicans of their desire to proclaim a bipartisan acquittal when he voted to convict the President on both articles. Since then, he has come under Trump’s fire, even earning himself a presidential moniker: Munchkin.

Manchin is adept at walking the tightrope required of a Democrat from one of the reddest states in the country, and frequently crosses the aisle to vote for Trump’s judicial nominees — including Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

However, he has cast his vote with the Democrats on some of the most high-drama votes during the Trump presidency, including the attempted Obamacare repeal.

Per Politico, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is playing mediator to Manchin and Trump, trying to convince the President that Manchin is his best chance at getting legislation done with bipartisan support. Per Five Thirty Eight, he votes in line with Trump’s agenda 53 percent of the time.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
