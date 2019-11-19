Manchin Says ‘There’s Nothing Right’ About GOP Attacks Against Vindman

Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 12: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, September 12, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
November 19, 2019 4:25 p.m.
Shortly after the public impeachment testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman concluded Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) criticized Republican attacks against Vindman.

During Vindman’s testimony Tuesday, Republicans attempted to attack him for following a White House lawyer’s instructions and going to him with concerns about President Trump’s actions regarding the Ukraine pressure campaign. Vindman also found himself defending his credibility and job performance after a tense exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) during the hearing.

While expressing his frustration, Manchin called Vindman a “war hero” who didn’t deserve what he views as “unacceptable” attacks by Republicans, according to CNN.

“There’s nothing right about this. There’s nothing right. I mean, you know, it’s just dead wrong. The bottom line is people are going to have to make a decision (about impeachment),” Manchin said, according to CNN. “But the bottom line is for anyone to condone this and say this is normal behavior and this is how we should act as a country, superpower of the world, is wrong.” 

CNN added that Manchin said that he declined to make a decision about whether he would vote to convict Trump in a Senate trial until after the House takes action.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
