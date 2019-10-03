Latest
on March 17, 2010 in Washington, DC.
1 min ago
Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Almost Not Worth’ Impeaching, But Dems Must Defend Constitution
28 mins ago
Giuliani Reveals Trump Is Mulling Filing Lawsuit Against Schiff For ‘Deliberately’ Lying
57 mins ago
Volker Felt ‘Pushed Out’ By Pompeo. Now He’s Telling His Story To Congress

Prison Bars Haven’t Kept Manafort And Giuliani Apart

By
|
October 3, 2019 8:51 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has kept up a steady flow of communication with the imprisoned Paul Manafort through the former Trump campaign chairman’s lawyer, seeking to further the rightwing talking point that Ukrainians interfered in 2016 to help Hillary Clinton.

A happy byproduct of this narrative would be muddying the charges against Manafort.

Giuliani told the Washington Post that their conversations have centered around the infamous ledger uncovered by the Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau, which included a payment to Manafort that touched off his legal problems.

Giuliani is trying to reshape investigations into Manafort as a feature of a Ukrainian attempt to derail the Trump campaign in favor for Clinton’s. This has long been a convenient digression for Trump allies trying to shift attention off of Russia’s meddling in the election on his behalf.

According to a New York Review of Books report, this is how the whole smear campaign against Joe and Hunter Biden started in the first place: with President Donald Trump and Giuliani molding a pretense for a Manafort pardon.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: