After Book Deal Nixed, Maggie Haberman Lost Advance While Glenn Thrush Kept His

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, unlike her co-author Glenn Thrush, was reportedly forced to pay back her advance to publisher Random House after their book deal on President Donald Trump’s presidency fell through as a result of the sexual misconduct allegations against Thrush.

According to Buzzfeed News’s report on Wednesday, Random House made Haberman give back her advance when she pulled out of the project after struggling to find a new partner to write the book. Thrush was dropped from the book deal in 2017 as he faced sexual misconduct allegations.

However, Thrush was still allowed to keep his reported six-figure share of the advance.

The Times launched an investigation into Thrush and then removed him from the outlet’s White House press team at the time. However, it seems that the disgraced journalist is quietly shifting back into his role as a White House reporter.

Neither Haberman nor Random House responded to TPM’s request for comment.