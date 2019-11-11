Latest
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2019/10/10: Donald Trump, Jr speaks to the students at the University of Florida.Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appeared at the University of Florida campus and spoke to a capacity crowd of about 850 students in what was billed as a “keynote presentation”. The couple was paid $50,000 from student activity fees and tickets were distributed free of charge to students. The event drew hundreds of protesters outside the University Auditorium who objected to what they called a campaign rally. Trump, Jr. and Guilfoyle spoke for less than a half hour each and answered a few questions submitted on Twitter. Several protesters were removed from the auditorium during the event. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
23 mins ago
Trump Jr. Gets Shouted Out Of His Book Event By Angry Supporters
on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
17 hours ago
Reports: Bolton Has Landed A Million-Dollar Book Deal
17 hours ago
Trump Demands Stronger Defense From Republicans Amid Impeachment Probe

Long Island GOP Rep Peter King Will Call It Quits After Fourteen Terms

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Rep. Peter King (R-NY) testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, ... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Rep. Peter King (R-NY) testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. The fund provides financial assistance to responders, victims and their families who require medical care related to health issues they suffered in the aftermath of 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 11, 2019 10:05 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) said Monday that he will retire after fourteen terms, declining to seek reelection in 2020.

The Long Island congressman is known for his hardline stances on immigration and national security matters.

“After 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford,” King wrote on his Facebook page.

King adds to the growing pile of Republicans who aren’t seeking reelection next year, but he indicated he would stay involved in politics, pointing to his seven-figure campaign war chest.

Though he initially endorsed Donald Trump “not with enthusiasm,” as he said in May 2016, King warmed to the President.

“In fact, when he comes in to speak with Republicans, he’ll sometimes single me out to speak,” he gushed in a mid-2017 profile.

In his statement Monday, the congressman said he would stick by Trump’s side.

“In the coming weeks and during the next year I intend to vote against President Trump‘s impeachment and will support the President’s bid for re-election,” he wrote.

The pair has similarly aggressive views on immigration and other issues.

In December, after the death of a second migrant child in U.S. government custody, King defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Unfortunately, people living in those conditions, that can happen,” he said, comparing the situation to public housing in New York City.

“I think ICE has an excellent record,” he added. (The children who died were in the custody of Customs and Border Protection, another Homeland Security agency, not ICE.)

A month before Trump’s inauguration, King told reporters that he suggested the President pursue a nationwide program to monitor Muslims similar to an effort that had been discontinued in New York City.

“I suggested a program similar to what Commissioner Kelly did here in New York, and that we can’t worry about political correctness,” King said.

The congressman twice chaired the House Homeland Security Committee.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: