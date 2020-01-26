Lofgren: House Dems Surrendered To Trump’s Stonewalling By Not Going To Court

Despite telling senators this week to not surrender to the President’s stonewalling, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) hesitantly admitted that House Democrats surrendered to Trump’s stonewalling during an interview on CNN Sunday morning.

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked what the House impeachment manager would say to “those who say “that’s exactly what the House Democrats did by not going to court to try to force subpoenas and force witnesses,” Lofgren responded “we did go to court, as you know.”

Tapper then pointed out to Lofgren that House Democrats didn’t pursue it in court, however, and that they “ultimately withdrew the cases and went to the Senate.”

“Ultimately we realized we had the evidence we were going to get, and that it was sufficient to prove our case,” Lofgren said.

When Tapper asked if that essentially meant “you surrender to the president’s stonewalling, in that sense,” Lofgren responded “I guess, in that sense, we did.”

“If we had waited for three or four years, the election would be over,” Lofgren said. “The issue would be almost moot.”

Lofgren added that if Trump is “committing a high crime and misdemeanor now, and continuing to do it, we need to act” before mentioning that when it comes to the subpoena of White House counsel Don McGahn, who was subpoenaed in April, “we’re not going to get an answer on that probably until next year.”

Watch Lofgren’s remarks below: