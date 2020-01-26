Latest
58 mins ago
GOP Sen Defends Trump In Parnas Recording: ‘Certainly The President Meets A Lot Of People’
2 hours ago
Parnas’ Attorney Says His Client Has More Trump Recordings Up His Sleeve
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer leaves after a press conference on the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on January 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic House managers conclude their opening arguments on Friday as the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues into its fourth day. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chuck Schumer
23 hours ago
Democrats Hammer Need For Witnesses After Trump Lawyers Begin Defense

Lofgren: House Dems Surrendered To Trump’s Stonewalling By Not Going To Court

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: In this screengrab taken from a Senate Television webcast, House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) speaks during impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump in t... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: In this screengrab taken from a Senate Television webcast, House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) speaks during impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on January 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Senate Television via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 26, 2020 11:50 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Despite telling senators this week to not surrender to the President’s stonewalling, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) hesitantly admitted that House Democrats surrendered to Trump’s stonewalling during an interview on CNN Sunday morning.

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked what the House impeachment manager would say to “those who say “that’s exactly what the House Democrats did by not going to court to try to force subpoenas and force witnesses,” Lofgren responded “we did go to court, as you know.”

Tapper then pointed out to Lofgren that House Democrats didn’t pursue it in court, however, and that they “ultimately withdrew the cases and went to the Senate.”

“Ultimately we realized we had the evidence we were going to get, and that it was sufficient to prove our case,” Lofgren said.

When Tapper asked if that essentially meant “you surrender to the president’s stonewalling, in that sense,” Lofgren responded “I guess, in that sense, we did.”

“If we had waited for three or four years, the election would be over,” Lofgren said. “The issue would be almost moot.”

Lofgren added that if Trump is “committing a high crime and misdemeanor now, and continuing to do it, we need to act” before mentioning that when it comes to the subpoena of White House counsel Don McGahn, who was subpoenaed in April, “we’re not going to get an answer on that probably until next year.”

Watch Lofgren’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: