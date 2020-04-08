Loeffler Liquidates Stock Shares After Uproar Over COVID-19 Sell-Off

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said in a statement Wednesday that she and her husband Jeffrey Sprecher have decided to liquidate their individual stock shares after coming under fire for selling off millions of dollars in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement shared with TPM, Loeffler denied profiting or attempting to profit at any time during her Senate term, and claimed that the accusations were baselessly manufactured by a left-wing website.

Loeffler wrote that she and her husband are liquidating all individual stock and options holdings in light of “the temptation to circulate lies and misinformation” during the pandemic.

“Let me be clear: I do not have to do this. I’ve done everything at or above the requirements for complying with the STOCK Act, SEC regulations, Senate Ethics rules, and US law, and of course, will continue to do so,” Loeffler wrote, before arguing that her “transparency is being abused for political gain.”

Read Loeffler’s full statement below: