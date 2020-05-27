Cheney Scolds Trump For Peddling False Conspiracy Theory About Scarborough

Latest
on February 7, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a news conference. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
May 27, 2020 2:25 p.m.

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to stop tweeting about a debunked conspiracy theory about the death of Lori Klausutis, MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough’s late congressional aide.

“I do think the President should stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough,” the GOP leader told reporters. “I think that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

“He’s the commander in chief of this nation, and it’s causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died,” she added. “So I urge him to stop. The President should stop tweeting about it.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) also spoke out against Trump’s tweets out of sympathy for Klausutis’ widower, T.J. Klausutis.

“Joe can weather vile, baseless accusations but T.J.? His heart is breaking,” Romney tweeted. “Enough already.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump once again peddled the disproven conspiracy theory that Scarborough played a role in Klausutis’ death – which Trump falsely claimed to be a “cold case” – when he served as a GOP congressman for Florida in 2001.

The President has leveled the evidence-free accusations at Scarborough multiple times over the past few weeks as part of an ongoing crusade against his media critics.

In reality, the medical examiner found zero indication that foul play was involved when Klausutis died on July 19, 2001. The staffer had hit her head on her desk after falling unconscious as a result of a heart condition that she was unaware of.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
