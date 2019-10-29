GOP Leaders Rip ‘Shameful’ Attacks On ‘Patriotism’ Of Impeachment Probe Witnesses

Republican leaders called out conservatives who have been attacking Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and other witnesses in the House impeachment investigation on Tuesday.

After complaining about Democrats’ handling of the investigation during a House Republican leadership presser, House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) switched tracks.

“Now I also want to say a word about something else that’s been going on over the course of the last several hours and last night which I think is also shameful,” she said. “And that is questioning the patriotism, questioning the dedication to country, of people like Mr. Vindman, Lt. Col. Vindman, who will be coming today, and others who have testified.”

The Republican lawmaker urged for Vindman’s critics to “show that we are better than that as a nation.”

“We’re talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation, who’ve put their lives on the line, and it is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation, and we should not be involved in that process,” she continued.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the Senate’s second highest-ranking Republican, also chided Republicans who have been smearing Vindman.

“That guy’s a Purple Heart,” Thune told Politico. “I think it would be a mistake to attack his credibility.”

“You can obviously take issue with the substance and there are different interpretations about all that stuff. But I wouldn’t go after him personally,” he added. “He’s a patriot.”

Though Cheney nor Thune did not specify who they were referring to, the last several days have seen President Donald Trump and his Republican allies bash Vindman and acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, two key witnesses in the impeachment probe who served in the Vietnam War.

Trump has baselessly accused the witnesses of being “Never Trumpers,” former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) accused Vindman of having “an affinity for Ukraine,” and various Fox News personalities have similarly cited Vindman’s Ukrainian-American heritage as cause for suspicion.