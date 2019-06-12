In Private, Liz Cheney Pounced On NRCC Head About Plans To Win Back House

During a recent closed-door meeting, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) attacked her colleague over the National Republican Congressional Committee’s battle plan to win back the House, Politico reported.

Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, reportedly pounced on Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), NRCC chairman, after he questioned if she would continue to add campaign money to the NRCC’s fund. Cheney shot back that she’d already paid her dues and then accused Emmer of “inflating” his own fundraising numbers, in Politico’s words. She also said other Republicans were worried about his direction for taking back the House.

Cheney’s sharp words for the NRCC come just after the campaign arm was criticized for breaking with Republican leadership to attacked Democratic lawmakers for an effort to give themselves a raise, despite the fact that the measure had bipartisan support.