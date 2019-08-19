TX Lt. Gov. Calls For ‘Damaging’ Tape To Be Released: ‘Transparency Is Key’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick weighed in on the secretly recorded meeting debacle Monday, saying that “everyone needs to hear the tape” and to let House Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s fate “fall where it does.”

The recording, made by right-wing activist Michael Sullivan, allegedly captured Bonnen and former Republican caucus chairman Dustin Burrows, who stepped down Friday amid the scandal, discussing a trade of press credentials for Sullivan’s quasi-news site in exchange for him supporting primary challenges to 10 Republicans with his formidable super PAC.

Bonnen has called for the tape’s release. Other Republicans who have heard the recording have vehemently insisted that it not be made public, calling it “damaging” to the party.

“Dennis has asked for tape to be released — put it out there and let people, House members, decide — I think it’s fair since he asked for it to be released, since he’s been accused of things on the tape, to let the public hear it,” Patrick said on the Mark Davis radio show. “Transparency is important in these things .”

“I really think everyone needs to hear the tape and make that decision and let it fall where it does,” he continued. “If it exonerates him and members say they’re fine to move on, move on. And if it doesn’t and they go in a different direction, that’s their choice.”

“They gotta get this resolved, sooner they do the better,” he concluded. “Transparency is the key, I think, all the way around.”

Listen here:

