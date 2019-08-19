Latest
(L-R) Executive producer "The Circus" Mark Halperin, executive producer "The Circus" Mark McKinnon, director "Weiner" Josh Kriegman and director "Weiner" Elyse Steinberg speak onstage at '"The Circus" of Politics' panel discussion during the Showtime portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 11, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
2 hours ago
For New Book, Halperin Latches On To A Less Relevant But Still Provocative Judith Regan
5 hours ago
Two Proud Boys Members Convicted In October Brawl Outside NYC Republican Club
on May 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
5 hours ago
Planned Parenthood Exits Federal Family Planning Program Over Abortion Gag Rule
news

TX Lt. Gov. Calls For ‘Damaging’ Tape To Be Released: ‘Transparency Is Key’

Bob Levey/Getty Images North America
By
August 19, 2019 3:42 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick weighed in on the secretly recorded meeting debacle Monday, saying that “everyone needs to hear the tape” and to let House Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s fate “fall where it does.”

The recording, made by right-wing activist Michael Sullivan, allegedly captured  Bonnen and former Republican caucus chairman Dustin Burrows, who stepped down Friday amid the scandal, discussing a trade of press credentials for Sullivan’s quasi-news site in exchange for him supporting primary challenges to 10 Republicans with his formidable super PAC.

Bonnen has called for the tape’s release. Other Republicans who have heard the recording have vehemently insisted that it not be made public, calling it “damaging” to the party.

“Dennis has asked for tape to be released — put it out there and let people, House members, decide — I think it’s fair since he asked for it to be released, since he’s been accused of things on the tape, to let the public hear it,” Patrick said on the Mark Davis radio show. “Transparency is important in these things .”

“I really think everyone needs to hear the tape and make that decision and let it fall where it does,” he continued. “If it exonerates him and members say they’re fine to move on, move on. And if it doesn’t and they go in a different direction, that’s their choice.”

“They gotta get this resolved, sooner they do the better,” he concluded. “Transparency is the key, I think, all the way around.”

Listen here:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: