Latest
4 hours ago
How Arizona’s Senate Race Could Impact SCOTUS Confirmation Fight
President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci
4 hours ago
Trump Pledges To Nominate A Woman Next Week To Fill Ginsburg Seat
19 hours ago
Walkback For The Ages: Graham Ditches McConnell Rule He Promised To Apply Evenly

Murkowski Comes Out Against SCOTUS Vote Before Election Day

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) chairs a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Capitol Hill, September 25, 2018. Getty Images)
By
|
September 20, 2020 12:21 p.m.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said Sunday that she opposed voting on a nominee to fill the seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.

“For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election,” Murkowski said in a statement. “Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed.”

Her Senate colleague Susan Collins (R-ME), who faces a tough reelection fight, has also come out against a confirmation vote before Election Day.

Hours after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed a vote on President Trump’s nominee to fill the seat. Trump on Saturday said he would move “without delay” to announce a nominee, pledging that he would put forward a woman for the role.

On Sunday morning, before Murkowski had announced her position, Trump poked at her on Twitter. Responding a tweet announcing a local Murkowski event in Alaska, the President said “No thanks!”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
David Taintor is a New York-based senior editor who oversees breaking news coverage. He previously worked at NBC News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30