Murkowski Comes Out Against SCOTUS Vote Before Election Day

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said Sunday that she opposed voting on a nominee to fill the seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.

“For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election,” Murkowski said in a statement. “Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed.”

Her Senate colleague Susan Collins (R-ME), who faces a tough reelection fight, has also come out against a confirmation vote before Election Day.

Hours after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed a vote on President Trump’s nominee to fill the seat. Trump on Saturday said he would move “without delay” to announce a nominee, pledging that he would put forward a woman for the role.

On Sunday morning, before Murkowski had announced her position, Trump poked at her on Twitter. Responding a tweet announcing a local Murkowski event in Alaska, the President said “No thanks!”