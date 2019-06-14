Latest
Lineups For The Two Nights Of The First Democratic Debate Announced

June 14, 2019 1:06 pm

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.

The twenty presidential hopefuls have been split into two nights for the first democratic debate hosted by NBC and MSNBC in Miami.

The first night, Wednesday June 26, will feature Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former HUD director Julian Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Rep. Beto O’Rouke (D-TX), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The day after, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-NY), tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang and self-help author Marianne Williamson will take the stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about this primary’s debates.

