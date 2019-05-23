Lindsey Graham Laments Trump’s ‘Political Rectal Exam’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Wednesday night that the Russia probe had subjected President Donald Trump to “two years of a political rectal exam.”

“You can say it anyway you like, but here’s the bottom line: After two years of a political rectal exam, nobody has been looked at more than Trump,” Graham said during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“This is just political revenge,” the Republican senator continued. “It is going to blow up in their face, and I can’t wait until 2020.”

“Well said,” Hannity applauded.

Apparently anal exams are becoming Trump ally’s favored metaphor for the investigation as of late, considering that White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway described it as a “political proctology exam” in April.

“And he’s emerging with a clean bill of health,” Conway declared.

Watch Graham below: