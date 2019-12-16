Graham Invites Giuliani To Testify Before Senate Judiciary About Ukraine Trip

Latest
December 16, 2019 9:22 a.m.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) invited Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to come testify in front of the committee about his recent trip to Ukraine.

Graham made the remarks during an interview on “Face the Nation” Sunday, saying the testimony could be handled separately from the impending impeachment trial.

“Rudy, if you want to come and tell us what you found, I’ll be glad to talk to you,” Graham said. “We can look at what Rudy’s got and Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and anything else you want to look at after impeachment. But if Rudy wants to come to the Judiciary Committee and testify about what he found, he’s welcome to do so.”

It’s unclear what findings Giuliani thinks he collected while in Ukraine recently, but it’s believed that he’s been peddling more fake conspiracies about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Giuliani’s initial efforts in Ukraine are the foundation of the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
