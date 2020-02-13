Limbaugh Spews Homophobic Drivel About Buttigieg After Receiving Medal Of Freedom

Fresh off of President Donald Trump awarding him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh mocked 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg for being openly gay on Wednesday.

During his radio program, Limbaugh referred to the former South Bend mayor as “Booty-judge” and described him as “a gay guy” who “loves kissing his husband on debate stages.”

“Can you see Trump have fun with that?” Limbaugh said.

The radio host went on to call Buttigieg “a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage” another three times and compared him to Trump, whom Limbaugh called “Mr. Man.”

“You ram it down Trump’s throat and beat him in the general election. Really?” he said with a snicker. “Having fun envisioning that.”

Trump presented Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a civilian can receive, last week during the State of the Union after the hard-right firebrand announced he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

The President praised Limbaugh as “the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet” who is “beloved by millions of Americans.”

“Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said in his speech.

Limbaugh is notorious for loudly spitting racist, misogynistic and homophobic remarks over the airwaves, and he actively trafficked in the “birther” conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama.

He lost hundreds of sponsors during a particularly infamous controversy in 2012 after calling law student Sandra Fluke a “slut” who’s “having so much sex she can’t afford the contraception” after she testified to Congress on requiring health insurance companies to cover contraceptives.

The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to request for comment at the time of publication.