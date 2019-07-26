Latest
'Lone Town Rode': Singer Lil Nas X Wouldn't Collaborate With Mayor Pete Buttigieg

July 26, 2019 4:23 pm
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has built a surprisingly large coalition in his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

But it appears rapper Lil Nas X is not on board with the “Mayor Pete” craze.

The “Old Town Road” singer recently declined to collaborate on a video with Buttigieg that would have played at a BuzzFeed event in New York, according to the Daily Beast.

Buttigieg shouldn’t be offended, however. Lil Nas X did not specifically have a problem with the mayor — he merely wants to avoid endorsing a candidate, per the Daily Beast.

